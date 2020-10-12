County Executive Concerned about Uptick in Infection Rates, hospitalizations in Westchester County over last 2 weeks.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From County Executive George Latimer October 12, 2020:

In a statement released on the Westchester County Facebook page this afternoon, County Executive George Latimer commented on the Sunday Covid infection rates in Westchester County released by the state today:

“The news is not good. We are definitely seeing an increase in the infection higher than we had seen during the heart of the summer months, although it has not reached crisis status, nor is it close to what we saw back in March/April.

We do not pull punches. Today’s testing of 5,300 people in Westchester, saw 107 new positive cases, (Editor’s Note: a 2% Infection rate) the highest number of one day increase since May 27.

Active Cases are now 868; that’s a jump of 300 net cases in two weeks.

Hospitalizations hit 41 as of Saturday; we were as low as 22 on October 4.

Fatalities: we took great pride in weeks without deaths. We’ve now lost 6 in 10 days.

Nothing like the peak, but an uptick to be sure.

There may be many reasons: college and K-12 students back in the classroom; people going indoors more; we don’t know.

We will be discussing the incidence of rising numbers. Stay tuned.