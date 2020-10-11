CROSS WESTCHESTER CAR CARAVAN FOR TRUMP AT 12 NOON

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From the Westchester County Republican Party Chairman. October 11, 2020:

As Chairman of the Westchester Republican County Committee, I am pleased to be sponsoring the New Yorkers for Trump/Back the Blue Car Convoy. Please join me TODAY October 11.

The starting location will be at Westchester Manor, 140 Saw Mill River Road, Hastings On Hudson, NY 10706 and going to 80 Independent Way Brewster, NY 10509.

The parade will start at 12:00 pm sharp at the Westchester Manor.

We will be taking 9A North to 287 East, to 684 North to Brewster to Exit 9W, thats I-84w W towards Newburgh, take Exit 19 towards Carmel, make a right onto Route 312, then turn left in a 1/2 mile to Independent Way. Refreshments will be served starting at 9:00 am.

Trump poly bag lawn signs with wires will be distributed on a first come first served basis.

For more information, please email me at 214events@gmail.com

Thank you, and may God Bless our law enforcement officers and our great president.

Doug Colety, ChairmanWestchester GOP