Governor Cuomo: Hot Spots are the Problem. MidHudson Region Lowers Somewhat Still at Vulnerable 1.5% Infection Rate Because of Rockland and Orange County. Infection Rate Lowering there. Rockland 717 New Covid Cases, Orange, 438 New in 7 Days. NYC: Brooklyn a Problem.

WPCNR Saturday CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Press Office. October 10, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor also detailed testing results from areas where the state is seeing upticks in cases over the past weeks.

Editor’s Note: The Mid Hudson Region, is home to two Hot Spots, Orange and Rockland Counties Governor Cuomo reports those two counties infection rates lowered, but the rater of infection there raised the Mid-Hudson Region Infection rate to 1.5%, rising sensitively above the 1.1. infection rate considered stable to prevent the spread of Covid.

The Mid-Hudson region has an overall infection rate of 1.5% Friday, down from 2.1% and 2.5% Wednesday and Thursday.

Rockland County had 717 persons test positive for Covid of 12,781 persons tested, an average infection rate of 7% for the week Orange County testing showed 438 persons tested positive of 12,492 tested. The Westchester County Infection rate for the week was 1.0%)

WESTCHESTER COUNTY TESTING CONTINUED FRIDAY AT A 1% INFECTION RATE. THIS CHART SHOWS THE INFECTION RATES SINCE LAST SATURDAY.
ON FRIDAY, WESTCHESTER COUNTY TESTED 7,337 PERSONS AND 75 TESTED POSTIVE FOR COVID. THE NUMBER NEW COVID CASES IN WESTCHESTER THROUGH FRIDAY WAS IN THE LAST 7 DAYS WAS 468 Statistics: Workbook: COVID 19 TRACKER.

In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 4.95 percent. These “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state’s population, yet have had 18 percent of all positive cases reported this week to New York State.

“Our numbers remain good news, even as clusters appear in certain areas of the state. Our testing system is so advanced that we were able to track clusters to 2.8 percent of the state’s population and attack the virus within that population,” Governor Cuomo said. “It’s going to take the work of all of us now to make sure we don’t go backwards on our hard-fought progress. We must all continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant, and above all, stay New York Tough.”

Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 3,901 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 193 positives or a 4.95 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 130,678 tests results were reported, yielding 1,254 positives or 0.96 percent positivity rate.

The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state population yet had 13.3 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 17.9 percent of all positive case results reported to the state this week. The positivity rate for test results this past week in the “Red Zone” areas has been 6.17 percent, down slightly from the prior week as shown in the charts below.

FOCUS ZONE% Of Test Results That Were Positive During Week Of9/27-10/3% Of Test Results That Were Positive During Current Week10/4- 10/9% Of Test Results That Were Positive Yesterday 10/9
All red-zone focus area % positive6.91%6.17%4.95%
Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive6.69%5.71%6.03%
Queens % red-zone focus area % positive2.97%3.24%3.15%
Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive12.29%10.06%4.55%
Orange red-zone focus area % positive24.64%16.38%3.29%
Week of9/27-10/3Current week10/4- 10/9Yesterday10/9
Percentage of state’s positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas21.8%17.9%13.3%
Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included1.25%1.22%1.07%
Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included1.02%1.04%0.96%

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 722 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 8 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

  • Nassau – 2
  • Suffolk – 6

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 826 (+47)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 142
  • Hospital Counties – 39
  • Number ICU – 179 (+11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 81 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 77,514 (+82)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 25,569

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.5%0.7%0.4%
Central New York1.0%0.9%0.9%
Finger Lakes1.3%0.8%0.7%
Long Island1.0%1.0%1.1%
Mid-Hudson2.2%2.1%1.5%
Mohawk Valley0.5%0.5%0.7%
New York City1.2%1.2%1.1%
North Country0.7%0.3%0.2%
Southern Tier1.3%1.0%1.1%
Western New York1.4%1.3%1.4%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx0.9%1.0%1.0%
Brooklyn1.7%1.9%1.4%
Manhattan0.7%0.5%0.6%
Queens1.3%1.1%1.2%
Staten Island1.4%1.2%1.4%

Of the 473,143 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,28012
Allegany1443
Broome2,40086
Cattaraugus35512
Cayuga2411
Chautauqua68214
Chemung92941
Chenango2713
Clinton1780
Columbia6172
Cortland29316
Delaware1462
Dutchess5,24512
Erie12,05557
Essex1781
Franklin710
Fulton3520
Genesee3580
Greene3792
Hamilton150
Herkimer3583
Jefferson1811
Lewis551
Livingston2190
Madison5090
Monroe6,38738
Montgomery2451
Nassau47,841105
Niagara1,88210
NYC249,895575
Oneida2,52917
Onondaga4,74754
Ontario5121
Orange12,79850
Orleans3441
Oswego5475
Otsego3592
Putnam1,6752
Rensselaer9706
Rockland16,69091
Saratoga1,1412
Schenectady1,4516
Schoharie933
Schuyler660
Seneca1151
St. Lawrence3442
Steuben66028
Suffolk47,35772
Sullivan1,6452
Tioga33314
Tompkins4763
Ulster2,3556
Warren4290
Washington3170
Wayne3614
Westchester38,84776
Wyoming1500
Yates711

Yesterday, there were 8 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,569. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx2
Erie1
Kings1
Steuben2
