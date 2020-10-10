WPCNR Saturday CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Press Office. October 10, 2020:
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor also detailed testing results from areas where the state is seeing upticks in cases over the past weeks.
Editor’s Note: The Mid Hudson Region, is home to two Hot Spots, Orange and Rockland Counties Governor Cuomo reports those two counties infection rates lowered, but the rater of infection there raised the Mid-Hudson Region Infection rate to 1.5%, rising sensitively above the 1.1. infection rate considered stable to prevent the spread of Covid.
The Mid-Hudson region has an overall infection rate of 1.5% Friday, down from 2.1% and 2.5% Wednesday and Thursday.
Rockland County had 717 persons test positive for Covid of 12,781 persons tested, an average infection rate of 7% for the week Orange County testing showed 438 persons tested positive of 12,492 tested. The Westchester County Infection rate for the week was 1.0%)
In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 4.95 percent. These “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state’s population, yet have had 18 percent of all positive cases reported this week to New York State.
“Our numbers remain good news, even as clusters appear in certain areas of the state. Our testing system is so advanced that we were able to track clusters to 2.8 percent of the state’s population and attack the virus within that population,” Governor Cuomo said. “It’s going to take the work of all of us now to make sure we don’t go backwards on our hard-fought progress. We must all continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant, and above all, stay New York Tough.”
Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 3,901 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 193 positives or a 4.95 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 130,678 tests results were reported, yielding 1,254 positives or 0.96 percent positivity rate.
The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state population yet had 13.3 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday, and 17.9 percent of all positive case results reported to the state this week. The positivity rate for test results this past week in the “Red Zone” areas has been 6.17 percent, down slightly from the prior week as shown in the charts below.
|FOCUS ZONE
|% Of Test Results That Were Positive During Week Of9/27-10/3
|% Of Test Results That Were Positive During Current Week10/4- 10/9
|% Of Test Results That Were Positive Yesterday 10/9
|All red-zone focus area % positive
|6.91%
|6.17%
|4.95%
|Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive
|6.69%
|5.71%
|6.03%
|Queens % red-zone focus area % positive
|2.97%
|3.24%
|3.15%
|Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive
|12.29%
|10.06%
|4.55%
|Orange red-zone focus area % positive
|24.64%
|16.38%
|3.29%
|Week of9/27-10/3
|Current week10/4- 10/9
|Yesterday10/9
|Percentage of state’s positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas
|21.8%
|17.9%
|13.3%
|Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included
|1.25%
|1.22%
|1.07%
|Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included
|1.02%
|1.04%
|0.96%
Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 722 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 8 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:
- Nassau – 2
- Suffolk – 6
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 826 (+47)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 142
- Hospital Counties – 39
- Number ICU – 179 (+11)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 81 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 77,514 (+82)
- Deaths – 8
- Total Deaths – 25,569
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.4%
|Central New York
|1.0%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Finger Lakes
|1.3%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.2%
|2.1%
|1.5%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|New York City
|1.2%
|1.2%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.7%
|0.3%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|1.3%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Western New York
|1.4%
|1.3%
|1.4%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|0.9%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|Brooklyn
|1.7%
|1.9%
|1.4%
|Manhattan
|0.7%
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Queens
|1.3%
|1.1%
|1.2%
|Staten Island
|1.4%
|1.2%
|1.4%
Of the 473,143 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,280
|12
|Allegany
|144
|3
|Broome
|2,400
|86
|Cattaraugus
|355
|12
|Cayuga
|241
|1
|Chautauqua
|682
|14
|Chemung
|929
|41
|Chenango
|271
|3
|Clinton
|178
|0
|Columbia
|617
|2
|Cortland
|293
|16
|Delaware
|146
|2
|Dutchess
|5,245
|12
|Erie
|12,055
|57
|Essex
|178
|1
|Franklin
|71
|0
|Fulton
|352
|0
|Genesee
|358
|0
|Greene
|379
|2
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|358
|3
|Jefferson
|181
|1
|Lewis
|55
|1
|Livingston
|219
|0
|Madison
|509
|0
|Monroe
|6,387
|38
|Montgomery
|245
|1
|Nassau
|47,841
|105
|Niagara
|1,882
|10
|NYC
|249,895
|575
|Oneida
|2,529
|17
|Onondaga
|4,747
|54
|Ontario
|512
|1
|Orange
|12,798
|50
|Orleans
|344
|1
|Oswego
|547
|5
|Otsego
|359
|2
|Putnam
|1,675
|2
|Rensselaer
|970
|6
|Rockland
|16,690
|91
|Saratoga
|1,141
|2
|Schenectady
|1,451
|6
|Schoharie
|93
|3
|Schuyler
|66
|0
|Seneca
|115
|1
|St. Lawrence
|344
|2
|Steuben
|660
|28
|Suffolk
|47,357
|72
|Sullivan
|1,645
|2
|Tioga
|333
|14
|Tompkins
|476
|3
|Ulster
|2,355
|6
|Warren
|429
|0
|Washington
|317
|0
|Wayne
|361
|4
|Westchester
|38,847
|76
|Wyoming
|150
|0
|Yates
|71
|1
Yesterday, there were 8 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,569. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|1
|Steuben
|2
|Westchester
|1
Contact the Governor’s Press Office