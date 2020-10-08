NO STATE OF COUNTY SPEECH TONIGHT AT THE BOARD OF LEGISLATORS CHAMBER CANCELED BY COVID

WPCNR COUNTY-CLARION LEDGER. From Westchester County Department of Communications VIA Facebook. (Edited) October 8, 2020:

In Abundance of Caution, County Executive George Latimer Postpones 2020 State of the County Address Scheduled for Tonight***** (

Following the news of a positive Covid-19 test from a member of the Board of Legislators, County Executive George Latimer has postponed his 2020 State of the County Address scheduled for Thursday, October 8 at 7p.m.

Latimer said: “Unlike what we have seen out of officials in Washington, D.C., here in Westchester we believe in science, we believe in medicine and we believe in trusting their years of experience-based guidance. While it is disappointing, it is the safe and prudent move to postpone this speech.”

Latimer, who was tested today for Covid-19, is awaiting his results.

If Latimer tests positive he will enter isolation for 14 days, as required by the CDC and health professionals.

The announcement was not on the front page of the Westchestergov.com site, and was on Facebook AS OF 1 PM and the identity of the legislator was posted about 6 PM. The County did not identify the legislator who is reported to be positive, but asymptomatic, acccording to informed sources. The Legislator was identified at 6:15 PM in an email from the Westchester County Department of Communciations as David Tubiolo and published in a Facebook post one hour ago on the County Facebook page.

The County Department of Health is advising anyone who attended the Virtual Italian Heritage Flag Raising Event at the County Office Building last week to contact their doctor or the Health Department to discuss testing.