Schools in 20 Hot Spot Zip Codes Told to Switch to Online Learning. 20 ZIP Codes in Areas with Hot Spots – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – Have 5.5 Percent Positivity Rate

WPCNR GOVERNOR’S CORONAVIRUS REPORT, From the Governor’s Press Office. October 5, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Monday evening updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic and directed schools in hot spot ZIP codes identified by New York City to temporarily close in-person learning beginning tomorrow.

The governor noted that New York State needs more data on the threat COVID-19 poses in those schools. Governor Cuomo also announced he will meet with the communities in Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties to address religious gatherings. New York State will oversee enforcement in statewide hot spot clusters.

Yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced that New York State is deploying personnel to directly enforce state guidance within the hot spot ZIP codes. New York State will review the data in affected ZIP codes, gather more school data and determine criteria for reopening the schools.

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – 3,473 tests were conducted, yielding 193 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, 72,931 tests were conducted yielding 740 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

“My number one concern has always been schools. I said to the parents of this state, I will not allow your child to be sent to any school that I would not send my child, period. And you have my personal word on that,” Governor Cuomo said. “If you have to prioritize testing, you want to go to these schools first because you know they are in hot spot clusters, so we have not yet tested some schools in hot spot clusters. Better safe than sorry. I would not send my child to a school in a hot spot cluster that has not been tested and where I did not have proof that the infection rate was low in that school. I would not send my child. I am not going to recommend or allow any New York City family to send their child to a school that I wouldn’t send my child to. We’re going to close the schools in those areas tomorrow.”

New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on areas where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – the average rate of positive tests is 5.5 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, is 1.01 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 21 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6.7 percent of the state’s population.

New York State is conducting focused testing in areas in hot spot communities, predominately in Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland and Orange Counties. The state is also deploying rapid testing machines in those communities. The top 20 ZIP codes for highest positivity in these counties are available below:

COUNTYZIP% POSITIVE 10/4% POSITIVE 10/3% POSITIVE – 3 DAY AVG% POSITIVE – 7 DAY AVG% POSITIVE – 14 DAY AVG
Orange1095012.2%13.7%21.3%17.6%17.2%
Rockland1095217.9%15.1%11.7%12.8%13.0%
Rockland1097715.7%8.6%11.8%12.1%12.1%
Kings112235.1%11.3%9.0%8.0%7.1%
Rockland109014.8%6.1%5.4%6.8%6.1%
Kings112309.3%8.7%7.7%6.7%6.1%
Kings112107.0%6.7%6.2%5.3%5.1%
Kings112196.3%3.9%4.4%4.6%5.4%
Kings112296.8%3.0%4.9%4.5%4.1%
Kings1120410.7%3.5%5.2%4.4%5.1%
Queens113673.9%3.8%4.0%4.3%4.1%
Orange125505.9%7.2%6.0%3.8%2.7%
Queens116912.2%2.4%2.7%3.4%2.8%
Queens113741.8%1.7%2.2%3.0%3.0%
Kings112182.7%4.6%3.2%2.9%2.6%
Kings112352.8%3.4%2.8%2.8%2.5%
Kings112344.3%2.5%2.8%2.5%2.1%
Queens114322.8%3.2%2.2%2.1%1.8%
Kings112111.1%3.2%2.0%1.9%1.7%
Kings112091.9%2.5%1.7%1.8%1.6%

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 587 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 0 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 636 (+18)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 72
  • Hospital Counties – 36
  • Number ICU – 149 (+11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 70 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 77,141 (+51)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 25,527

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows, Note the Mid-Hudson region, of which Westchester County is a part, has a 1.9% infection rate.

REGIONFRIDAYSATURDAYSUNDAY
Capital Region0.8%0.8%0.7%
Central New York0.8%0.8%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.6%0.6%1.0%
Long Island1.2%0.9%0.9%
Mid-Hudson2.3%1.4%1.9%
Mohawk Valley0.3%0.4%0.5%
New York City1.4%1.4%1.5%
North Country0.3%0.3%0.8%
Southern Tier1.5%1.1%0.7%
Western New York1.1%1.1%1.2%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHFRIDAYSATURDAYSUNDAY
Bronx1.0%1.0%1.4%
Brooklyn2.3%2.4%2.5%
Manhattan0.7%0.7%0.7%
Queens1.2%1.3%1.6%
Staten Island1.4%1.1%1.1%

Of the 465,515 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,20111
Allegany1251
Broome1,97427
Cattaraugus3074
Cayuga2310
Chautauqua6323
Chemung74726
Chenango2621
Clinton1704
Columbia6080
Cortland2230
Delaware1410
Dutchess5,1878
Erie11,79831
Essex1711
Franklin700
Fulton3481
Genesee3462
Greene3481
Hamilton150
Herkimer3482
Jefferson1760
Lewis532
Livingston2110
Madison5030
Monroe6,22014
Montgomery2380
Nassau47,30256
Niagara1,8346
NYC246,885468
Oneida2,4802
Onondaga4,55619
Ontario4912
Orange12,43844
Orleans3370
Oswego5232
Otsego3471
Putnam1,6522
Rensselaer9451
Rockland16,07155
Saratoga1,1005
Schenectady1,4290
Schoharie871
Schuyler576
Seneca1111
St. Lawrence3361
Steuben5406
Suffolk46,89149
Sullivan1,6161
Tioga2784
Tompkins4516
Ulster2,3249
Warren4163
Washington3070
Wayne3353
Westchester38,51540
Wyoming1421
Yates660

Yesterday, there were 8 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,527. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Dutchess2
Erie1
Kings1
Queens1
Richmond1

