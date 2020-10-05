Schools in 20 Hot Spot Zip Codes Told to Switch to Online Learning. 20 ZIP Codes in Areas with Hot Spots – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – Have 5.5 Percent Positivity Rate

WPCNR GOVERNOR’S CORONAVIRUS REPORT, From the Governor’s Press Office. October 5, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Monday evening updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic and directed schools in hot spot ZIP codes identified by New York City to temporarily close in-person learning beginning tomorrow.

The governor noted that New York State needs more data on the threat COVID-19 poses in those schools. Governor Cuomo also announced he will meet with the communities in Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties to address religious gatherings. New York State will oversee enforcement in statewide hot spot clusters.

Yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced that New York State is deploying personnel to directly enforce state guidance within the hot spot ZIP codes. New York State will review the data in affected ZIP codes, gather more school data and determine criteria for reopening the schools.

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – 3,473 tests were conducted, yielding 193 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, 72,931 tests were conducted yielding 740 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

“My number one concern has always been schools. I said to the parents of this state, I will not allow your child to be sent to any school that I would not send my child, period. And you have my personal word on that,” Governor Cuomo said. “If you have to prioritize testing, you want to go to these schools first because you know they are in hot spot clusters, so we have not yet tested some schools in hot spot clusters. Better safe than sorry. I would not send my child to a school in a hot spot cluster that has not been tested and where I did not have proof that the infection rate was low in that school. I would not send my child. I am not going to recommend or allow any New York City family to send their child to a school that I wouldn’t send my child to. We’re going to close the schools in those areas tomorrow.”

New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on areas where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks – Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties – the average rate of positive tests is 5.5 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, is 1.01 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 21 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6.7 percent of the state’s population.

New York State is conducting focused testing in areas in hot spot communities, predominately in Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland and Orange Counties. The state is also deploying rapid testing machines in those communities. The top 20 ZIP codes for highest positivity in these counties are available below:

COUNTY ZIP % POSITIVE 10/4 % POSITIVE 10/3 % POSITIVE – 3 DAY AVG % POSITIVE – 7 DAY AVG % POSITIVE – 14 DAY AVG Orange 10950 12.2% 13.7% 21.3% 17.6% 17.2% Rockland 10952 17.9% 15.1% 11.7% 12.8% 13.0% Rockland 10977 15.7% 8.6% 11.8% 12.1% 12.1% Kings 11223 5.1% 11.3% 9.0% 8.0% 7.1% Rockland 10901 4.8% 6.1% 5.4% 6.8% 6.1% Kings 11230 9.3% 8.7% 7.7% 6.7% 6.1% Kings 11210 7.0% 6.7% 6.2% 5.3% 5.1% Kings 11219 6.3% 3.9% 4.4% 4.6% 5.4% Kings 11229 6.8% 3.0% 4.9% 4.5% 4.1% Kings 11204 10.7% 3.5% 5.2% 4.4% 5.1% Queens 11367 3.9% 3.8% 4.0% 4.3% 4.1% Orange 12550 5.9% 7.2% 6.0% 3.8% 2.7% Queens 11691 2.2% 2.4% 2.7% 3.4% 2.8% Queens 11374 1.8% 1.7% 2.2% 3.0% 3.0% Kings 11218 2.7% 4.6% 3.2% 2.9% 2.6% Kings 11235 2.8% 3.4% 2.8% 2.8% 2.5% Kings 11234 4.3% 2.5% 2.8% 2.5% 2.1% Queens 11432 2.8% 3.2% 2.2% 2.1% 1.8% Kings 11211 1.1% 3.2% 2.0% 1.9% 1.7% Kings 11209 1.9% 2.5% 1.7% 1.8% 1.6%

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 587 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 0 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 636 (+18)

– 636 (+18) Patients Newly Admitted – 72

– 72 Hospital Counties – 36

– 36 Number ICU – 149 (+11)

– 149 (+11) Number ICU with Intubation – 70 (+3)

– 70 (+3) Total Discharges – 77,141 (+51)

– 77,141 (+51) Deaths – 8

– 8 Total Deaths – 25,527

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows, Note the Mid-Hudson region, of which Westchester County is a part, has a 1.9% infection rate.

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 0.8% 0.8% 0.7% Central New York 0.8% 0.8% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.6% 1.0% Long Island 1.2% 0.9% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 2.3% 1.4% 1.9% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 0.4% 0.5% New York City 1.4% 1.4% 1.5% North Country 0.3% 0.3% 0.8% Southern Tier 1.5% 1.1% 0.7% Western New York 1.1% 1.1% 1.2%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Bronx 1.0% 1.0% 1.4% Brooklyn 2.3% 2.4% 2.5% Manhattan 0.7% 0.7% 0.7% Queens 1.2% 1.3% 1.6% Staten Island 1.4% 1.1% 1.1%

Of the 465,515 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,201 11 Allegany 125 1 Broome 1,974 27 Cattaraugus 307 4 Cayuga 231 0 Chautauqua 632 3 Chemung 747 26 Chenango 262 1 Clinton 170 4 Columbia 608 0 Cortland 223 0 Delaware 141 0 Dutchess 5,187 8 Erie 11,798 31 Essex 171 1 Franklin 70 0 Fulton 348 1 Genesee 346 2 Greene 348 1 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 348 2 Jefferson 176 0 Lewis 53 2 Livingston 211 0 Madison 503 0 Monroe 6,220 14 Montgomery 238 0 Nassau 47,302 56 Niagara 1,834 6 NYC 246,885 468 Oneida 2,480 2 Onondaga 4,556 19 Ontario 491 2 Orange 12,438 44 Orleans 337 0 Oswego 523 2 Otsego 347 1 Putnam 1,652 2 Rensselaer 945 1 Rockland 16,071 55 Saratoga 1,100 5 Schenectady 1,429 0 Schoharie 87 1 Schuyler 57 6 Seneca 111 1 St. Lawrence 336 1 Steuben 540 6 Suffolk 46,891 49 Sullivan 1,616 1 Tioga 278 4 Tompkins 451 6 Ulster 2,324 9 Warren 416 3 Washington 307 0 Wayne 335 3 Westchester 38,515 40 Wyoming 142 1 Yates 66 0

Yesterday, there were 8 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,527. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: