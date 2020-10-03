WPCNR CORONAVIRUS UPDATE. From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Friday evening. October 3, 2020:

My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady, and I wish them both a full and speedy recovery.



This news is a reminder that COVID is a vicious virus that spreads easily. I urge every New Yorker to be smart. Wear a mask. Keep social distancing. Each of us must take great care to protect one another.



Image of the Day: Download the COVID Alert NY app today Here’s what else you need to know :

1. The Commissioner of Health will issue a Section 16 order to local governments in hotspot areas setting specific consequences for failure to enforce State regulations related to social distancing, mask compliance, and capacity limitations.

We need local governments to enforce health regulations to stop the spread of COVID-19 in clusters — it is their duty and legal obligation. This new order establishes a framework for reporting their enforcement activities and sets consequences for failure to enforce the emergency regulations. Failure to comply by localities can result in penalties up to $10,000 per day.

2. We are closely monitoring New York’s infection rate. Yesterday, there were 648 total hospitalizations. Of the 119,493 tests reported yesterday, 1,598, or 1.34 percent, were positive. 429 of these positives were from the 20 ‘hotspot’ ZIP codes. Sadly, we lost seven New Yorkers to the virus.

3. Download the COVID Alert NY app today. Yesterday, New York launched a new Exposure Notification App so New Yorkers can help stop the spread of COVID-19 and receive exposure alert notifications without compromising privacy or personal information. Click here to download it directly to your iPhone. Click here to download it directly to your Android device.

4. 27 percent of all positive cases yesterday were only from 20 hotspot ZIP codes. The Department of Health will have people on the ground in the hotspot ZIP codes today, including in Orange County, Rockland County, New York City and a small area in Nassau County.

Tonight’s “Deep Breath Moment”: Canandaigua resident Dennis Money is a nature fanatic, and has set up six cameras on his 131-acre farm to capture videos and photos of New York wildlife. Dennis has been filming for over 12 years and recently shared new footage of deer, coyotes, raccoons and even a fisher passing through his farm. If you were forwarded this email, you can subscribe to New York State’s Coronavirus Updates here.

