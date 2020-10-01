THE NY METRO SPREAD ACCELERATES: 6.5% SPREAD RATE IN THE HOT 20 OUT OF CONTROL COMMUNITIES. WESTCHESTER’S PORT CHESTER 1ST WESTCHESTER COMMUNITY TO MAKE LIST AT 8% INFECTION RATE OVER LAST 7 DAYS

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. October 1, 2020:
For the first time, a Westchester County community, Port Chester has been identified as a Hot Spot for the spread of the coronavirus, checking in at
“These twenty hotspot zip codes require attention and action, because they are not hermetically sealed and a cluster today can become community spread tomorrow. It’s no longer about public education, it’s about enforcement — I don’t think there has been a public health topic that has been more exhaustively communicated in my lifetime than wearing a mask,” Governor Cuomo said.
“We are in this situation partially because the local governments have not been conducting enforcement. Enforcement works. If you speed in your car, you get a ticket. If someone is not wearing a mask, they deserve a fine. If local governments do not want to be responsible for enforcement, assign personnel to the state and I will do it.”
New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on the top 20 ZIP codes in which there have been hotspots.
Within the 20 hotspot ZIP codes, the average rate of positive tests is 6.5 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting the top 20 ZIP codes, is 0.98 percent.
The rate of positive tests for all of New York State, including the top 20 ZIP codes, is 1.27 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 26 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6 percent of the state’s population.
ZIP codes that have seen high positivity rates in the past days will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines. These ZIP codes include Port Chester in Westchester County coming in at an 8% infection rate over the last week, first community to hit the list in Westchester County.
|COUNTY
|ZIP
|% POSITIVE RATE – 9/30
|POSITIVE % – 3 DAY AVG
|POSITIVE % – 7 DAY AVG
|Orange
|10950
|17%
|15%
|18%
|Rockland
|10952
|14%
|14%
|16%
|Rockland
|10977
|15%
|13%
|14%
|Kings
|11223
|8%
|7%
|6%
|Kings
|11230
|7%
|6%
|6%
|Kings
|11210
|7%
|5%
|6%
|Kings
|11219
|3%
|4%
|6%
|Kings
|11204
|2%
|4%
|6%
|Kings
|11229
|5%
|4%
|4%
|Queens
|11367
|4%
|2%
|4%
|Rockland
|10956
|4%
|3%
|3%
|Queens
|11374
|1%
|3%
|3%
|Queens
|11691
|4%
|4%
|3%
|Kings
|11235
|4%
|3%
|3%
|Westchester
|10573
|8%
|3%
|3%
|Bronx
|10468
|3%
|3%
|3%
|Kings
|11218
|3%
|3%
|2%
|Kings
|11234
|3%
|3%
|2%
|Nassau
|11590
|2%
|1%
|2%
|Richmond
|10305
|2%
|1%
|2%
Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,065 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 7 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:
- Bronx – 2
- Manhattan – 1
- Suffolk – 4
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 612 (+7)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 93
- Hospital Counties – 38
- Number ICU – 141 (-3)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 63 (-4)
- Total Discharges – 76,834 (+80)
- Deaths – 11
- Total Deaths – 25,490
Of the 109,218 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 1,382, or 1.27 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|0.9%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|1.7%
|0.4%
|1.0%
|Finger Lakes
|0.9%
|0.3%
|0.7%
|Long Island
|1.2%
|1.3%
|1.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.0%
|2.4%
|2.8%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.8%
|0.3%
|0.8%
|New York City
|1.3%
|1.2%
|1.3%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|Southern Tier
|1.9%
|0.6%
|1.0%
|Western New York
|1.3%
|1.1%
|1.7%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Bronx
|1.0%
|1.1%
|1.3%
|Brooklyn
|1.7%
|1.8%
|1.9%
|Manhattan
|0.7%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|Queens
|1.5%
|1.2%
|1.3%
|Staten Island
|1.6%
|2.2%
|1.6%
The Governor also confirmed 1,382 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 460,031 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 460,031 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,133
|13
|Allegany
|119
|5
|Broome
|1,729
|56
|Cattaraugus
|279
|3
|Cayuga
|221
|1
|Chautauqua
|602
|12
|Chemung
|560
|50
|Chenango
|253
|0
|Clinton
|162
|0
|Columbia
|595
|0
|Cortland
|195
|11
|Delaware
|137
|1
|Dutchess
|5,148
|11
|Erie
|11,574
|74
|Essex
|169
|0
|Franklin
|66
|0
|Fulton
|339
|0
|Genesee
|335
|5
|Greene
|328
|3
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|340
|2
|Jefferson
|172
|0
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|208
|0
|Madison
|498
|1
|Monroe
|6,121
|36
|Montgomery
|235
|0
|Nassau
|46,929
|72
|Niagara
|1,799
|11
|NYC
|244,574
|533
|Oneida
|2,460
|24
|Onondaga
|4,456
|32
|Ontario
|481
|6
|Orange
|12,199
|56
|Orleans
|336
|0
|Oswego
|506
|3
|Otsego
|342
|1
|Putnam
|1,629
|12
|Rensselaer
|923
|4
|Rockland
|15,636
|184
|Saratoga
|1,073
|7
|Schenectady
|1,417
|7
|Schoharie
|85
|0
|Schuyler
|47
|4
|Seneca
|108
|1
|St. Lawrence
|330
|3
|Steuben
|464
|11
|Suffolk
|46,563
|46
|Sullivan
|1,607
|3
|Tioga
|256
|7
|Tompkins
|426
|5
|Ulster
|2,282
|2
|Warren
|391
|0
|Washington
|302
|0
|Wayne
|326
|3
|Westchester
|38,300
|61
|Wyoming
|137
|0
|Yates
|64
|0
Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,490. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|4
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Nassau
|1
|Queens
|2
|Tioga
|1