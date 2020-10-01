THE NY METRO SPREAD ACCELERATES: 6.5% SPREAD RATE IN THE HOT 20 OUT OF CONTROL COMMUNITIES. WESTCHESTER’S PORT CHESTER 1ST WESTCHESTER COMMUNITY TO MAKE LIST AT 8% INFECTION RATE OVER LAST 7 DAYS

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. October 1, 2020:

For the first time, a Westchester County community, Port Chester has been identified as a Hot Spot for the spread of the coronavirus, checking in at

“These twenty hotspot zip codes require attention and action, because they are not hermetically sealed and a cluster today can become community spread tomorrow. It’s no longer about public education, it’s about enforcement — I don’t think there has been a public health topic that has been more exhaustively communicated in my lifetime than wearing a mask,” Governor Cuomo said.

“We are in this situation partially because the local governments have not been conducting enforcement. Enforcement works. If you speed in your car, you get a ticket. If someone is not wearing a mask, they deserve a fine. If local governments do not want to be responsible for enforcement, assign personnel to the state and I will do it.”

New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on the top 20 ZIP codes in which there have been hotspots.

Within the 20 hotspot ZIP codes, the average rate of positive tests is 6.5 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting the top 20 ZIP codes, is 0.98 percent.

The rate of positive tests for all of New York State, including the top 20 ZIP codes, is 1.27 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 26 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6 percent of the state’s population.

ZIP codes that have seen high positivity rates in the past days will be subject of focused testing efforts including access to rapid testing machines. These ZIP codes include Port Chester in Westchester County coming in at an 8% infection rate over the last week, first community to hit the list in Westchester County.

COUNTY ZIP % POSITIVE RATE – 9/30 POSITIVE % – 3 DAY AVG POSITIVE % – 7 DAY AVG Orange 10950 17% 15% 18% Rockland 10952 14% 14% 16% Rockland 10977 15% 13% 14% Kings 11223 8% 7% 6% Kings 11230 7% 6% 6% Kings 11210 7% 5% 6% Kings 11219 3% 4% 6% Kings 11204 2% 4% 6% Kings 11229 5% 4% 4% Queens 11367 4% 2% 4% Rockland 10956 4% 3% 3% Queens 11374 1% 3% 3% Queens 11691 4% 4% 3% Kings 11235 4% 3% 3% Westchester 10573 8% 3% 3% Bronx 10468 3% 3% 3% Kings 11218 3% 3% 2% Kings 11234 3% 3% 2% Nassau 11590 2% 1% 2% Richmond 10305 2% 1% 2%

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,065 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 7 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Bronx – 2

– 2 Manhattan – 1

– 1 Suffolk – 4

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 612 (+7)

– 612 (+7) Patients Newly Admitted – 93

– 93 Hospital Counties – 38

– 38 Number ICU – 141 (-3)

– 141 (-3) Number ICU with Intubation – 63 (-4)

– 63 (-4) Total Discharges – 76,834 (+80)

– 76,834 (+80) Deaths – 11

– 11 Total Deaths – 25,490

Of the 109,218 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 1,382, or 1.27 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 0.9% 0.5% 0.5% Central New York 1.7% 0.4% 1.0% Finger Lakes 0.9% 0.3% 0.7% Long Island 1.2% 1.3% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 2.0% 2.4% 2.8% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 0.3% 0.8% New York City 1.3% 1.2% 1.3% North Country 0.2% 0.2% 0.1% Southern Tier 1.9% 0.6% 1.0% Western New York 1.3% 1.1% 1.7%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 1.0% 1.1% 1.3% Brooklyn 1.7% 1.8% 1.9% Manhattan 0.7% 0.6% 0.7% Queens 1.5% 1.2% 1.3% Staten Island 1.6% 2.2% 1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 1,382 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 460,031 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 460,031 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,133 13 Allegany 119 5 Broome 1,729 56 Cattaraugus 279 3 Cayuga 221 1 Chautauqua 602 12 Chemung 560 50 Chenango 253 0 Clinton 162 0 Columbia 595 0 Cortland 195 11 Delaware 137 1 Dutchess 5,148 11 Erie 11,574 74 Essex 169 0 Franklin 66 0 Fulton 339 0 Genesee 335 5 Greene 328 3 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 340 2 Jefferson 172 0 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 208 0 Madison 498 1 Monroe 6,121 36 Montgomery 235 0 Nassau 46,929 72 Niagara 1,799 11 NYC 244,574 533 Oneida 2,460 24 Onondaga 4,456 32 Ontario 481 6 Orange 12,199 56 Orleans 336 0 Oswego 506 3 Otsego 342 1 Putnam 1,629 12 Rensselaer 923 4 Rockland 15,636 184 Saratoga 1,073 7 Schenectady 1,417 7 Schoharie 85 0 Schuyler 47 4 Seneca 108 1 St. Lawrence 330 3 Steuben 464 11 Suffolk 46,563 46 Sullivan 1,607 3 Tioga 256 7 Tompkins 426 5 Ulster 2,282 2 Warren 391 0 Washington 302 0 Wayne 326 3 Westchester 38,300 61 Wyoming 137 0 Yates 64 0

Yesterday, there were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,490. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: