CALL FOR QUESTIONS IN NITA LOWEY DISTRICT 17 FORUM COMING UP!

WHITE PLAINS, NY—The League of Women Voters virtual Candidates Forum for candidates in the U.S House of Representatives NY CD 17 election will be held Tuesday October 13, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
        To register to view the Forum click here [http://bit.ly/LWVCFCD17Zoom]. The Forum may also be viewed on the League of Women Voters of Westchester Facebook page. Viewers may sign-in beginning at 6:45 p.m.

To submit a question for the candidates to be asked during the Forum, click here [http://bit.ly/LWVCFCD17Ques]. Deadline to submit a question is Monday October 12, 12 noon. Questions will not be taken during the Forum.

For information contact: Stephen Cohen, LWVW.CF@GMAIL.COM

Comments are closed.