52 North Broadway Final Environmental Impact Statement Presented on Special Meeting Agenda Tuesday Night at 6.

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. By John F. Bailey. September 28, 2020:
The long-awaited Final Environmental Impact Statement for the controversial 52 North Broadway 400 Apartments proposed for the Good Counsel property has been quietly added to the council meeting tomorrow evening at 6 PM.
Previously, when the agenda made its appearance last week, the North Broadway environmental impact statement was not on the agenda. It was added this afternoon at 4:45 P.M.
The new agenda also includes a very ambiguous item: a solar projects lease.
The new agenda as issued late Monday afternoon, by the City Clerk:
- Final Environmental Impact Study in relation to proposed zoning change at 52
North Broadway.
- Capital Projects: LED Lighting Improvements; Municipal Parking Structure Rehabilitation; Miscellaneous Sanitary Sewer Reconstruction; Water Systeme SCADA/Cybersecurity Improvements.
- Distributed Solar Projects lease.