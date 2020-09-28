52 North Broadway Final Environmental Impact Statement Presented on Special Meeting Agenda Tuesday Night at 6.

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. By John F. Bailey. September 28, 2020:

The long-awaited Final Environmental Impact Statement for the controversial 52 North Broadway 400 Apartments proposed for the Good Counsel property has been quietly added to the council meeting tomorrow evening at 6 PM.

Previously, when the agenda made its appearance last week, the North Broadway environmental impact statement was not on the agenda. It was added this afternoon at 4:45 P.M.

The new agenda also includes a very ambiguous item: a solar projects lease.

The new agenda as issued late Monday afternoon, by the City Clerk: