BIG TEN MAY LET THEM PLAY

CNN BULLETIN:

Big Ten Conference presidents and chancellors are expected to vote on whether to reverse course and proceed with an abbreviated fall college football season, an official familiar with the discussions tells CNN.

After a weekend of smaller-group meetings, the Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors is moving toward a decision that could allow conference games beginning as early as October 17 or as late as October 31, the official said. This would let schools to have the possibility of eight games in the books before the College Football Playoff, which has been moved back later in December.

The Big Ten announced August 11 it was postponing the 2020-21 fall sports season, just six days after it released a football schedule, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.