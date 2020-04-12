EASTER SUNRISE: A BECALMING AND A BEGINNING

Every Easter Morning, when I was in high school in Pleasantville in the early 1960s, I played in the Pleasantville High School Military Band. The Director of the Band, Wilbur Lockwood, would enlist a few of the musicians to play hymns at the Pleasantville Easter Sunrise Service on Flag Hill in Pleasantville. I have been living in White Plains now for 44 years and recently I have been attending the First Baptist Church Sunrise Service. I still feel the chill when we played Jesus Christ is Risen Today the brass of the band ringing out the good news across the village below.

Because of the need to stay at home and socially distance, the First Baptist Church in White Plains did not hold their sunrise service this year.But I video taped the service held last year and this is the article I wrote about that service. The video is of Reverend Timothy Dalton conducting the service. So we can all feel the hope again that Easter Sunday brings to families everywhere. Here is the story and video of that service for the comfort and guidance it wille give to all who view it

AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE SUNRISE SERVICE AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, By 7: 15 AM A BENEVOLENT SUN WAS GLORIOUSLY BREAKING THROUGH THE OVERCAST IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA

A DRIZZLE WAS FALLING JUST PRIOR TO THE TRADITIONAL FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH SUNRISE SERVICE ON EASTER SUNDAY. AS REVEREND TIMOTHY DALTON BEGAN THE SCRIPTURE READING. THE DRIZZLE STOPPED. YOU CAN SEE THE 22 MINUTE SERVICE IN THIS VIDEO.