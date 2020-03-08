Governor Cuomo: 11 Additional Cases. State Total:22, 18 in Westchester County

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. March 8, 2020:

During a briefing on the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Saturday confirmed 11 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 22 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 22 individuals who tested positive for the virus, one resides in Nassau County, three reside in New York City and 18 reside in Westchester County.

In response to the growing number of cases, the Governor activated the statewide Emergency Operation Center in Albany, as well as two Emergency Operations Center outposts in Westchester County: one in Hawthorne and one in New Rochelle.

“New Yorkers should focus on facts not fear as we confront this evolving situation, and the facts do not merit the level of anxiety we are seeing,” Governor Cuomo said. “The number of cases will increase because it’s math – the more you test, the more cases you find. We are testing more people, we are isolating anyone who may have come into contact with the virus, and we are getting people care if they need it.”

Emergency Operations Centers

The Governor has activated the statewide Emergency Operation Center – or EOC – in Albany, as well as two Emergency Operations Centers in Westchester County: one in Hawthorne and one in New Rochelle. The EOCand EOC outposts serve as a central command center, where Office of Emergency Management and Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services personnel can coordinate with Department of Health experts to more closely monitor and respond to the outbreak, provide real-time communications updates and coordinate response efforts with other agencies. The EOC and EOC outposts will remain operational until this outbreak subsides.

Additionally, the State is continuing to monitor the situation in Nassau County and elsewhere and will bring an EOC operation outpost anywhere it’s needed when the situation calls for it.

More information on New York State’s response to COVID-19 is available here: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/.