EBERSOLE ICE RINK CLOSED REST OF TODAY

We would like to respond to concerns expressed by some parents and staff about potential Coronavirus (COVID- 19) exposure on Wednesday evening March 4th at Ebersole Ice Rink.



A child who participates in our Recreation Department hockey program, who is a contact of a contact of an infected individual, was at the rink that evening. Out of an abundance of caution, the City of White Plains is having all of the indoor areas of Ebersole Ice Rink professionally sanitized in accordance with CDC guidelines. This includes the warming area, locker rooms, and bathrooms. The ice rink has been closed since yesterday evening and will re-open tomorrow, Saturday, March 7th, as scheduled.



We have discussed this situation with State Health Department officials and are following the guidance they have provided.

*Programs cancelled today will be made-up at a later date.