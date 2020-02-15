ABINANTI: MEDICAID REDESIGN TEAM II TO CUT $2.5 BILLION

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti. February 15, 2020:

The Governor has constituted a Medicaid Redesign Team 2020 composed of healthcare providers to propose $2.5 billion in cuts to state spending for Medicaid. (Note that this triggers a loss of $2.5 billion in federal funding for Medicaid services as well.) For more information, visit the Health Department’s website here.

MRT II conducted a public hearing on Feb. 14, 2020 and is planning a second hearing on Tues., Feb. 18 in Rochester.

The website also has a survey seeking recommendations and proposals. Click here.