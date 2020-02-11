CNA ON ED (EMINENT DOMAIN) TONIGHT 5 HOMESIDE LANE

In September of 2019, the White Plains Urban Renewal Agency held a hearing on a proposal to invoke eminent domain in order to condemn 12 private properties and an additional property owned by the White Plains Housing Authority. Naturally, this has stimulated a great deal of controversy and differing opinions.



The properties involved are not blighted and provide affordable housing for several households. The local sales-tax producing businesses located on the ground floor of many of these properties would be facing relocation or closure.



The WPCNA will hold a discussion on this topic on our February 11th meeting TONIGHT. The history of eminent domain and its consequences will be discussed. The fact that cities as we know them today (including White Plains) have been built on eminent domain along with the human face of displacement will be explored.



Then we will turn to the current proposal and its positives and negatives.



* Is eminent domain being used wisely in this situation?



* What are the implications of this action for White Plains going forward?



* Are we looking at more actions of this type as the city grows in size?



Attendees will be welcomed to join the discussion and we hope for a lively exchange of ideas on this local and timely issue.



The Place:Education House – 5 Homeside Ln, White Plains The Date & Time: Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 PM