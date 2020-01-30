WESTCHESTER STATE REPRESENTATIVES TO TESTIFY AT 10 AM TOMORROW IN GREENBURGH ON GOVERNOR’S 2020 BUDGET

FYI County Executive Latimer will be testifying at approximately 10am.

NEW YORK STATE LEGISLATURE

New York State

Westchester Assembly Delegation Holds

State Budget Public Forum

Friday, January 31, 2020

The Westchester Assembly Delegation of the NYS Legislature will hold a State Budget Public Forum to invite members of the public, community leaders, municipal and school officials to share their views on the Governor’s Proposed 2020-2021 New York Executive Budget.

WHO: Westchester Assembly Delegation of the NYS Legislature

WHAT: State Budget Public Forum

WHEN: Friday, January 31st @ 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

WHERE: Greenburgh Town Hall

Main Auditorium

177 Hillside Avenue, Greenburgh, NY