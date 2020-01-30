WESTCHESTER STATE REPRESENTATIVES TO TESTIFY AT 10 AM TOMORROW IN GREENBURGH ON GOVERNOR’S 2020 BUDGET

FYI County Executive Latimer will be testifying at approximately 10am.
Westchester Assembly Delegation Holds
State Budget Public Forum
Friday, January 31, 2020
The Westchester Assembly Delegation of the NYS Legislature will hold a State Budget Public Forum to invite members of the public, community leaders, municipal and school officials to share their views on the Governor’s Proposed 2020-2021 New York Executive Budget.
WHO: Westchester Assembly Delegation of the NYS Legislature
WHAT: State Budget Public Forum
WHEN: Friday, January 31st @ 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
WHERE: Greenburgh Town Hall
Main Auditorium
177 Hillside Avenue, Greenburgh, NY