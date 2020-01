How preconceived attitudes towards sexuality make a harmonious relationship impossible and shatter a successful relationship

Richard Cirulli on his second new novel, Demitasse Divorce — an indictment of how romance, love and marriage are conducted today interviewed by WPTV’s John Bailey





Rationalizing morality–Are We Kidding Ourselves?

The attitudes that create “Marriage Stories” Today

Rationalizing Behavior to Your Advantage

Is What is Right and Moral controlled by the Individual?

Prepare to have your World All Shook Up!

A Philosopher Existentialist Looks at Love’s Ways Today

Are we all really Existentialists where Love is Concerned?