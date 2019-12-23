SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING TONIGHT TO RESTORE TRADITION OF CITY PAYMENT OF FULL MEDICAL BENEFITS TO RETIRED EMPLOYEES AND OFFICIALS union and non-union.

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. December 23, 2019:

Almost nine years since the Common Council legislated that retirees of unions and city non-union officials who retire have to pay 15% of their premiums, the council is poised to vote tonight to restore the tradition of the city paying full medical premiums to retirees after they become medicare eligible.

The council will vote on an ordinance tonight restoring full payment of the cost of medical care benefits to retired employees and officials who were required to pay 15% of their Empire Plan premiums will now have full city payment of their medical benefits restored 5 years after they are medicare eligible. To be eligible for this, a retiree would have to pay any outstanding premium payments due the city or be in a payment plan to pay off the said premium.

In addition, active non-unionized employees and officials who started employment with the city or were elected before April 1, 2010 will have their health insurance premiums paid in full by the city.

Unionized employees who started working for the city before April 1, 2010 have their health insurance premiums fully paid for by the city.

COMMON COUNCIL

AGENDA

SPECIAL MEETING

DECEMBER 23, 2019

5:00 PM

SECOND READING

ORDINANCE: