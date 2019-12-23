SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING TONIGHT TO RESTORE TRADITION OF CITY PAYMENT OF FULL MEDICAL BENEFITS TO RETIRED EMPLOYEES AND OFFICIALS union and non-union.

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. December 23, 2019:
Almost nine years since the Common Council legislated that retirees of unions and city non-union officials who retire have to pay 15% of their premiums, the council is poised to vote tonight to restore the tradition of the city paying full medical premiums to retirees after they become medicare eligible.
The council will vote on an ordinance tonight restoring full payment of the cost of medical care benefits to retired employees and officials who were required to pay 15% of their Empire Plan premiums will now have full city payment of their medical benefits restored 5 years after they are medicare eligible. To be eligible for this, a retiree would have to pay any outstanding premium payments due the city or be in a payment plan to pay off the said premium.
In addition, active non-unionized employees and officials who started employment with the city or were elected before April 1, 2010 will have their health insurance premiums paid in full by the city.
Unionized employees who started working for the city before April 1, 2010 have their health insurance premiums fully paid for by the city.
COMMON COUNCIL
AGENDA
SPECIAL MEETING
DECEMBER 23, 2019
5:00 PM
SECOND READING
ORDINANCE:
- Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains amending Section 2-5-54 of the Municipal Code of the City of White Plains in relation to retired fire fighter’s contributions toward health insurance premium.
FIRST READING
ORDINANCES:
- Communication from Corporation Counsel in relation to health insurance premium contributions.
- Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains amending Sections 2-5-53.5 and 2-5-54 of the Municipal Code of the City of White Plains in relation to health insurance premium contributions.
- Communication from Commissioner of Public Safety in relation to the prohibition of the launching, landing and operation of drones at and during the City’s New Years Eve Spectacular Event to be held beginning on December 31, 2019.
- Ordinance of the City of White Plains relating to the prohibition of the
launching, landing and operation of drones at and during the City’s New Years Spectacular Event to be held beginning on December 31, 2019.