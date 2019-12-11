SERVICE EMPLOYEES WILL VOTE TO STRIKE CLEANING CONTRACTORS SERVING 250 WESTCHESTER-CONNECTICUT BUILDINGS, EFFECTIVE NEW YEARS EVE.

WPCNR LABORATIONS From Service Employees Internal Union 32BJ, December 10, 2019:

At 4:30 PM on Thursday, December 12, hundreds of building cleaners will gather outside the Westchester County Office Building to vote on authorizing their union to call a strike if a fair agreement is not reached on a new multi-year contract with a group of Hudson Valley and Fairfield County employers.

The strike could begin any time after midnight on December 31,when the current contract expires for 3,000 janitors who clean at 250 sites across the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County, Connecticut.

“The contract under negotiation covers building cleaners from White Plains to Yonkers, Bridgeport to Greenwich,” said Lenore Friedlaender, Assistant to the President of 32BJ SEIU, the largest property service workers union in the country.

“Their daily efforts are essential to the extraordinary prosperity of this dense and diverse metro area, helping corporate headquarters, major office buildings and commercial centers shine.

“These men and women themselves, however, often remain invisible,” Ms. Friedlaender continued. “But on Thursday they will raise their voices, joined by County Executive Latimer and others who recognize their crucial contributions. The workers want the contractors and building owners to know that they will not be shut out of the economic success they helped build, and they are willing to walk off these jobs to ensure that all of communities continue to prosper together.”

Negotiations between the Contractors Association and 32BJ SEIU began on October 30. The negotiation is one of several across the East Coast between cleaning contractors and 32BJ, which represents some 75,000 cleaners in negotiation this fall between Hartford and Washington, D.C.