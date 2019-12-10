CNA HOLIDAY MEETING TONIGHT: FEATURES “SCORE WESTCHESTER” ON THE ROLE BUSINESSES PLAY IN WHITE PLAINS ECONOMY. 7:30, 5 HOMESIDE LANE



The White Plains Council of Neighborhood Associations December

Meeting will be held on tonight, December 10, 2019 at 7:30 PM at the

Education House, 5 Homeside Lane, White Plains, NY. The meeting will be a discussion on the role that businesses play in the White Plains economy. Our guest speaker will be SCORE Westchester.



SCORE Westchester is a resource for Westchester business owners to gain knowledge and a place where long-standing mentor relationships are

born. SCORE is a national non-profit association that provides advisory and small business mentoring services for people looking to start or grow a small business. SCORE is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and has been advising small businesses for more than 50 years.



SCORE Westchester will speak about who they are and what they do.

Being that businesses are such a critical part of the White Plains

economy, SCORE Westchester will help shed some light on how to foster

successful business growth within the local economy.



There will be a Q&A session after the guest speakers have spoken.The

meeting will be a discussion for WPCNA delegates, residents and the

public. We hope to facilitate a healthy dialog to better understand the

issues, opinions and ideas coming out of our neighborhoods. We all look

forward to your input.



This meeting will also include the holiday party and we will take the time to choose the WPCNA board members for 2020.