TOM CHAPIN GRACES GRACE CHURCH FREE CONCERT TOMORROW AT NOON FROM DOWNTOWN MUSIC AT GRACE IN WHITE PLAINS

Wednesday September 25, 2019 @ 12:10 PMWoody’s Children at Grace –

With 26 recordings and hundreds of songs in his repertoire, Tom Chapin serves up a tasty mix of story songs, ballads, comedic and political songs, family music, sing-alongs, old-time folk classics and a favorite song or two of his late brother Harry. Tom accompanies himself on guitar, banjo and autoharp and is joined by longtime collaborator, Michael Mark, who plays concertina and bass for this special program curated by celebrated radio personality, Bob Sherman.

A short audience Q and A session follows the concert.This concert is made possible, in part, through the generous support of Ridgeway Garden Center, White Plains, and Lago Ristorante, West Harrison.