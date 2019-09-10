CNA HEADLINES DAVID BUCHWALD APPEARANCE TONIGHT AT 7:30

The September meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 7:30 pm at the Education House, 5 Homeside Lane, White Plains, NY. Our special guest will be Assemblyman David Buchwald, who represents the towns of Bedford, Harrison, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Castle, North Salem, Pound Ridge, and the City of White Plains.



David Buchwald, who interned for Congresswoman Nita Lowey, was elected to the White Plains Common Council in 2009, but soon moved on, assuming office as New York State Assemblyman for the 93rd district on January 1, 2013. He was well-prepared, having done his undergraduate work at Yale, taken a Masters in Political Science from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, and capped off his education with a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Mr. Buchwald chairs the Assembly’s Commission on Government Administration and sits on seven other committees ranging from the Committee on Consumer Affairs and Protection to the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Task Force.

He works on issues that are important to his constituents but not always glamorous: power outages, transportation improvements, freedom of information, and the environment.

In 2013 he introduced an amendment to the New York State Constitution to enable the courts to strip government pensions from officials convicted of corruption which was signed into law this year.