﻿Stepinac Alumni Theatre to Stage Tony-Winning Musical, “Into the Woods,” August 8, 9 and 10



Jeannie McCabe, left, who will play the Witch warns Gianna Prignano as Little Red Riding Hood during rehearsals for Stepinac Alumni Theatre’s production of “Into the Woods”

WPCNR STAGE DOOR. From Archbishop Stepinac High School. August 5, 2019:

Favorite fairy tale characters including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel will be brought to life when the Stepinac Alumni Theatre presents “Into the Woods,” the wildly imaginative Tony-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

Performances will be staged at Stepinac High School’s air-conditioned Major Bowes Auditorium, 950 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains at 7 PM, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 8, 9 and 10. In addition, there will be a matinee performance for kids under 12 at 2 PM, Saturday, August 10. It will be preceded at 1 PM by a special fairy tale workshop for the youngsters.

Tickets cost$20 general admission and $15 seniors and children under 12. The tickets can be purchased either at the door or by calling 914-946-4800 ext. 385.

The cast of “Into the Woods” will comprise Stepinac alumni who performed in productions of the school’s acclaimed Stepinac Theatre when they attended the all-boys Stepinac as well as female counterparts who attended other high schools throughout the region. Members of the Stepinac faculty will also perform some of the roles.