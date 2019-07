WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. JULY 30, 2019:

The White Plains Common Council considered several candidates for the open City Court Judge seat Monday evening in executive session.

John Callahan, the City Corporation Counsel, told WPCNR no decision on whom will be appointed was reached.

WPCNR has learned that several judge candidates were interviewed during the session. The 10-Year appointment is expected to be voted on in public at next Monday’s August 4 Common Council meeting.