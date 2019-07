THE ROOTS OF ABOUT A 100 YEAR OLD TREE COULD NOT HOLD THIS AFTERNOON AND THE TREE FELL ACROSS BRYANT AVENUE BLOCKING TRAFFIC. WHITE PLAINS POLICE HAVE BLOCKED OFF BRYANT BETWEEN SMITH STREET AND DAVIS AVENUE AS TREE CREWS ARE TRYING TO DEAL WITH THE MASSIVE OBSTRUCTION. MOTORISTS SHOULD AVOID THE AREA. CON ED INDICATES NO ELECTRICAL OUTAGES ON ITS OUTAGE MAP AT THIS TIME.