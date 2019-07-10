Passports in Rye



Getting a U.S. Passport just got easier.As new passport requirements go into effect I want to remind the residents of the Sound

Shore that our County Clerk staff will be visiting the Village Green, 1051 Boston Post Road in Rye, on Friday, July 12th to process passport

applications from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Passports have always been a necessary document for those who

traveled outside of the North American

continent, but now a U.S. Passport will be required for travel even closer

to home. So as you are planning your next vacation or business trip,

here are some things to keep in mind:Do not wait until the last minute:



Apply now. Routine passport applications generally take approximately

six weeks. For an additional charge, expedited service will result in your obtaining your passport in no more than three weeks. But only in

emergency circumstances can a passport application be processed more quickly, so do not delay.



PLEASE NOTE: You will need a passport to enter the United States by air, by land or by sea unless you are a child under the age of 16 entering by

land or sea with proof of U.S. citizenship or an adult with another travel

document approved by the Department of Homeland Security.



Be sure to bring the proper documentation: You will need proof that you are a United States citizen such as an original or certified copy of your

birth certificate, a consular report of birth abroad or a naturalization certificate. If your Adult passport is expired OVER 5 years, you can apply with us by bringing your old passport. If passport expired UNDER 5 years, you must renew by mail with DS-82 application.



You will also need proof of your identity such as a current valid driver’s

license or a government issued identification card. For minors under the age of 16, both parents should appear together and sign the application of the child. However, if only one parent appears and signs, that parent

must submit the other parent’s notarized Statement of Consent form (DS-3053) and a photocopy of their identification.



The Statement of Consent form can be found at

www.WestchesterClerk.com.



Fees: The fee for an adult passport is $110.00 and for a child’s passport is $80.00. Fees can be paid by money order or check, only. There is an

additional $35.00 service fee that can be paid by money order, check or credit card. Applications will also be accepted for the U.S. Passport Card for land and sea border travel, only. The fee for adults is $30.00 and for children, the fee is $15.00 with an additional $35.00 service fee. Be sure to bring original documents with raised seals to avoid having to make a second

trip. If you have questions about whether you have what you need to

apply, do not hesitate to call our office at 995-3082 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit our website at www.westchesterclerk.com.