Service Employees Union to Testify at County IDA Protesting Possible Firings of union workers as Hamilton Green White Plains Mall Developers Ask for Tax Breaks from County

A rendering of the Hamilton Green Project as of 2016. Hamilton Avenue is inforeground. Street on left of photo is Martin Luther King Boulevard.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Service Employees International Union 32BJ:

On Monday afternoon at 4 PM a group of concerned residents, workers and union members from 32BJ SEIU will speak at a public hearings against the White Plains Mall Realty’s application for assistance from the Westchester Industrial Development Agency to develop the proposed Hamilton Green site in White Plains.

The group will raise concerns about the financial viability of the project.

Other residents will raise concerns about the developer’s failure to submit an adequate plan to begin investigating environmental cleanup of the site.

Former workers at 1&3 Barker Street, where at least one of the new owners is involved with the Hamilton Green project, will raise concerns about the lack of respect for supporting prevailing wage jobs.

Finally, the group will raise objections to the project’s lack of transparency, as the interrelationships among the various LLCs in the project remains unclear.

Post Chester, N.Y.-based Street-Works Development is proposing a multi-building, 895,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 200 Hamilton Avenue, in downtown White Plains, in Westchester County. The project would include 600 residential units across 500,000 square feet of space, with 10 percent, or 60 units, designated as affordable. There would also be 95,000 square feet of retail, two public green spaces, and a 720-car parking garage.