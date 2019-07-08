County Executive to Outline new Sales Tax Windfall, that will erase county deficit–and Share sales taxes with school districts for first time.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. (EDITED)July 8, 2019:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer will join school district leaders and other local elected officials, will roll out the County plan responding to the passage of the Westchester County Property Tax Payer Protection Act today at a news conference at 2 PM in Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Avenue, White Plains.

The act was signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo last week, equalizes sales tax rates with neighboring counties and with cities in Westchester County. Of the anticipated additional $70 Million in sales tax dollars expected, local municipalities will receive 20% and local school districts, 10% of the windfall.

The additional sales tax was suggested by Westchester County auditors as a means of meeting the $35 Million revenue deficit created by the passage of former County Executive Robert Astorino budgets by the Democratic Party- controlled County Legislature in 7 of the last 8 years.