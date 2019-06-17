Candidates Forum for Democratic Primary TONIGHT 7:00 P.M.-9:00 P.M. Doors Open at 6:30 P.M. White Plains Public Library Auditorium

Join the League of Women Voters White Plains this evening for

our Candidates Forum for candidates running in the Democratic

Primary.



Doors open at 6:30 P.M. Cards will be available for audience members to submit questions. Questions will not be taken from the floor

during the Forum.



For additional information contract the manager of Candidate Forums using the subject line “Candidates Forum” at lwvwp.candidateforums@gmail.com



Information about what’s on the ballot in your election district, the location of your polling place, who the candidates are and what their positions are on issues, be sure to visit VOTE411.ORG

The Primary Election is on Tuesday June 25. Polls will be open 6:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.