SHAPING OUR CITY FORUM AT WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY TONIGHT

WHITE PLAINS 2030: DESIGNING OUR CITY THE CITY IS IN YOUR HANDS. SHAPE IT.

The League Of Women Voters Of White Plains in partnership with White Plains Public Library 2019 Spring Program Wednesday June 12, 2019 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

WPCNR WHAT’S DOIN’. From the League of Women Voters. June 12, 2019:

The residents of White Plains are important stakeholders in how their city evolves. They must have a central role in designing the White Plains of the future—what our city should look and feel like. A city has a physical infrastructure (buildings, roads, etc.), but it must also be livable, vibrant and engaging. This is its social infrastructure.

What kind of development is needed to attain the sort of city its residents want it to be? What role should commercial and residential developers have in making White Plains what its residents want? What should we expect our government to do to drive the vision that residents have for their city?

Shaping consensus about these questions calls for residents to engage in a dialogue that motivates them to become active participants in effecting change in White Plans in the next decade and beyond.

White Plains 2030: Designing Our City provides a setting for residents to discuss their ideas about development of the physical and social infrastructure of the White Plains of the future.

The format is roundtable discussions in which residents will be asked to consider some aspect of the question, “What are the traits you would like see characterize White Plains in 2030?” We hope the outcome of these discussions would be agreement on some ideas and the need for more discussion about others.

It would also be the basis of a report to city government reflecting residents ideas about the future of our city