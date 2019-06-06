League of Women Voters on Hold as City Democrats Appeal Appellate Ruling That Brezler Signatures are Valid. PRIMARY STILL IN QUESTION.

Katherine Brezler’s victory keeping her on the Primary Ballot June 25 in Appellate Court is being appealed by Democrats to the New York State Court of Appeals (above). No dates yet.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2019. From the League of Women Voters. June 6, 2019:

The League of Women Voters announced today that the Appellate Court ruling that invalidated Judge Samuel Walker’s ruling that Katherine Brezler did not have enough valid signatures to be on the primary ballot has been appealed to the New York State Court of Appeals.

Consequently, the League has put the Candidates Forum featuring Primary opponents Katherine Brezler, Nadine Hunt-Robinson, Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja vying for three seats to run on the Democratic line in November on hold.

Victoria Presser, Stephen Walfish and Diane Travers were the three who contested the Board of Elections approval of the Brezler signatures on the orginal Appellate Court Case