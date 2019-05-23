TONIGHT FATHER THOMAS COLLINS OF ARCHBISHOP STEPINAC ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD–8 PM ON CABLEVISION WHITE PLAINS CH.76 AND FIOS COUNTYWIDE, CH. 45 AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Father Tom Collins, President of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains is interviewed on PEOPLE TO BE HEARD TONIGHT AT 8 ON FIOS CH. 45 AND CABLEVISION CH. 76 IN WHITE PLAINS on the progress of the school over the last 5 years.

ON DEALING PERSONALLY WITH THE NOTRE DAME FIRE

THE HONORS SYMPOSIUM CLIMATE CHANGE FINDINGS PROGRAM ONE WEEK FROM TODAY ON MAY 30, 6 PM AT THE SCHOOL

THE GROWTH OF THE SCHOOL THE LAST 5 YEARS

THE DIVERSITY OF THE STUDENT BODY.

THE SCHOOLS PLANS FOR THE FUTURE

AND MORE.

SIMULCAST On the White Plains TV website:

www.wpcommunitymedia.org

