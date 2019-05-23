Memorial Day Parade Monday 10 AM

Remembering on Veteran’s Day, Novemner, 2016

The parade will begin on Church Street between Main Street and Hamilton Avenue and proceed to the Rural Cemetery on North Broadway. Step off is at 10 a.m. The Parade will be immediately followed by memorial services and honors at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at the cemetery.

The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Malcolm Baehr, United States Navy, World War II, Korean War, and Naval Reserve veteran and long-time White Plains resident. He is a member of the White Plains Jewish War Veterans, Post 191 and has served as Commander, as Chaplain, and is currently serving as the Quartermaster. Malcolm also serves on the Mayor’s Veteran Committee and is Treasurer of the White Plains Senior Citizens Advisory Committee. Malcolm served in the US Navy from 1945 -1948 and then re-enlisted from 1950-1952. During his service he was stationed at various naval stations within the United States. He also served on the aircrafts, Oriskany and Tarawa, and was involved in the operations for the Berlin Airlift. In 1977 he moved to White Plains with wife where he raised his family. He retired from Texaco after a 50 year career working in finance and tax accounting.

The Ceremony Honoree is John Kelly (deceased), US Army Vietnam Veteran, life long White Plains resident and White Plains Firefighter.

Additional parade marching groups include: White Plains Veteran Posts, WP Boy and Girl Scout troops, WPHS Marching Band, churches, schools and community organizations. The public is invited to support and remember our veterans by viewing the parade and attending the services at the Rural Cemetery.

Sponsorship and support for this event has been provided by White Plains Hospital Center.

