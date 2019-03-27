“CELLING YOUR SOUL” ARCHBISHOP STEPINAC EXPLORES IMPACT OF SOCIAL MEDIA ON RELATIONSHIPS IN FREE SCREENING AND DISCUSSION APRIL 2

p

Stepinac High School Honors Academy’s Lecture Series to Present Free Screening and Discussion

Of “Celling Your Soul” about Impact of Digital Devices On Interpersonal Relationships

Filmmaker Joni Siani, Manhattanville College Assistant Professor and Authority in Digital Socialization, to Lead Q&A at April 4 Event for Parents and students.

Stepinac High School Honors Academy’s Lecture Series will present a free screening and discussion for parents and the community of the award-winning documentary, “Celling Your Soul,” about the impact of digital devices on interpersonal relationships. It will be held at 7 PM, Tuesday, April 2, at Stepinac’s Major Bowes Auditorium, 950 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains.

The 48-minute film will be followed by a Q&A with filmmaker, Joni Siani, assistant professor of Media and Communications at Manhattanville College, who is recognized as an authority in digital socialization and the cultural, social, and developmental effects of smartphone technology.

A winner of the Boston International Kids Film Festival, Director’s Chair Film Festival NYC and other awards, and featured at the 2018 NYC Independent Film Festival, “Celling Your Soul” is an examination of our love/hate relationships with digital devices from the first digitally socialized generation, and what we can do about it, noted Ms. Siani.

“This is a unique solution-oriented film and program, a forum that goes beyond ‘good or bad’ because it focuses on a productive conversation and offers clear strategies to implement in schools, home and life,” she explained, adding: “Parents need to hear how kids really feel about their digitally demanding world from the kids themselves and kids need to learn how to feel better, happier, more fulfilled and truly connected. Devices won’t give them those feelings — only valuable human connections and relationships.”

Stepinac’s groundbreaking Honors Academy launched the Lecture Series in January when noted motivational speaker,Trevor Ragan, made two presentations on Growth Mindset –the relatively new method of teaching that focuses on helping students understand the values of effort, persistence and trying new learning approaches to enhance their talents and academic performance.

The first-of-its-kind-in-the-region, Stepinac’s Honors Academy is an innovative, personalized, three-year advanced learning program for academically top performing students to pursue advanced studies in engineering, health sciences, financial services and law—leading to potential careers in those disciplines.

Stepinac’s Honors Academy captured headlines last spring when it addressed the unresolved Flint, Michigan contaminated drinking water crisis at its first Symposium, Fixing Flint: A Clean Water Solution. Plans are underway for the Honors Academy’s next Symposium on May 30 which will focus on another critically important topic that resonates globally—Climate Change.