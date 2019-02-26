



Wednesday, February 27, 12:10 PM





Scottish baritone Ivor Klayman has sung most of the major baritone roles in the 19th and 20th Century operatic repertoire, and the title roles in Nabucco, Macbeth, William Tell, The

Pilgrim’s Progress and Prince Igor.



He has appeared as soloist in oratorio and concert works ranging from

Bach to Walton and presented song recitals of Mahler, Schubert, Schumann, Vaughan Williams and Wolf.



He’s joined by pianist Svetlana Gorokhovich for this program featuring Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Songs of Travel, and Gerald Finzi’s deeply

beautiful song cycle, “Let Us Garlands Bring”, founded on texts of

Shakespeare. A Downtown Music debut.



This concert is made possible, in part, with the generous support of Carmen and Rafa Forte, and Linda and Robert Heath.