Public Speaking Clinic today at NOON

Wednesday, February 20 from Noon – 1:30 pm



Speak UP x Speak OUT with Confidence



Confidence speaks – whether you are about to pitch an awesome idea,

been tasked to present to a group of hundreds or are wiggling around in a state of panic because that, “We need to talk”conversation is looming.



The good news is that getting the jitters puts you in pretty darn good

company with some of the most esteemed and influential people on the

planet (it’s true).



In Speak UP x Speak OUT with Confidence, they will delve into their

belief systems, practice play, and learn strategies to be more

compassionate with ourselves; gaining the skills to present clear,

authentic, confident communication.



Based on over 25 years as a public speaking coach and professional actor, mindfulness practitioner and avid student of positive psychology, Nancy Maloy offers classes and workshops which integrate a 5 Element System created to help you step into your most authentic, confident, fun loving,

lovable self. Learn more and purchase tickets.