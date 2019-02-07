Public Service Commission Schedules Public Hearings in White Plains on Con Edison Moratorium February 13 Two one-hour comment periods provided.

The New York State Public Service Commission (Commission) announced it will hold public statement hearings in Westchester County to receive public comment on Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.’s decision to temporarily suspend offering new gas service to customers in Westchester County.



On January 17, 2019, Con Edison announced that due to a recent trend of increasing natural gas demand, beginning March 15, 2019, it would not accept new natural gas customers in the majority of its Westchester County natural gas service territory due to an inability to meet projected future demand on the coldest winter days.



Department of Public Service staff is investigating the changing market conditions that led to the company’s decision.



Staff will develop a report on its findings and will review how utilities across the state are meeting customer needs in a manner that is consistent with the State’s energy goals. As part of its review, hearings will be held to receive public comment on Con Edison’s actions.



The report is due July 1, 2019.As part of this investigation, the Commission seeks comment from the public to ensure the report includes input from impacted stakeholders.



Public Statement HearingsThe public statement hearings will be held as follows:



Wednesday, February 13, 2019

White Plans Library

Auditorium100 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601



Information Forums: 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM

Public Statement Hearings: 2:30 PM and 6:30 PM



Each information forum will be followed by a public statement hearing conducted by an Administrative Law Judge or other designated presiding officer, where those wishing to comment will have an opportunity to make a statement on the record.



Additional hearings will be scheduled, as needed. At the public statement hearings, those wishing to comment on any aspect of this proceeding, including the proposal, will have an opportunity to make a statement on the record.



It is not necessary to make an appointment in advance or to present written material in order to speak at the hearing. Persons will be called to speak after completing a participation card.



The hearings will remain open for a minimum of one hour and will continue until everyone wishing to speak has been heard, subject to the discretion of the Administrative Law Judges and the time limitations on the availability of the facilities in which the hearings will be held.



In the event that everyone wishing to speak has not been heard, other reasonable arrangements for submission of comments will be made.



Depending on the number of persons wishing to speak, time limitations on the presentation of comments may be imposed. A verbatim transcript of the hearings will be made for inclusion in the record of this proceeding.Disabled persons requiring special accommodations should call the Department of Public Service’s Human Resources Management Office at (518) 474-2520 as soon as possible.



TDD users may request a sign language interpreter by placing a call through the New York Relay Service at 711. Individuals with difficulty understanding or reading the English language are encouraged to call the Department at (800) 342-3377 for free language assistance services regarding this press release.



Other Ways to Comment For those who cannot attend or prefer not to speak at a public statement hearing, there are several other ways to provide your comments to the Commission. Comments should refer to Case 17-G-0606. Comments will become part of the record considered by the Commission. Written comments may be read on the website by searching Case 17-G-0606 and clicking on the “Public Comments” tab.Via the Internet or Mail: Comments may be entered directly into the case file by locating the case via the home page of the Commission’s website,www.dps.ny.gov, by clicking on “Search” and entering 17-G-0606 in the “Search by Case Number” field. A commenter should click on the “Post Comments” button located at the top of the page and leave the comment by completing the form to which he or she is then directed.



The public may also send comments electronically to the Hon. Kathleen H. Burgess, Secretary, at secretary@dps.ny.gov or by mail or delivery to Secretary Burgess at the New York State Public Service Commission, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, New York 12223-1350.



Toll-Free Opinion Line: Individuals may choose to submit comments by calling the Commission’s Opinion Line at (800) 335-2120. Callers should refer to the “Con Edison Moratorium case.”



This line is set up to receive in-state calls 24 hours a day. These calls are not transcribed but a summary is provided to the Administrative Law Judges who will report to the Commission.Comments submitted via these alternative means are requested by February 28, 2019.