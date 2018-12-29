CELEBRATE NEW YEAR MONDAY NIGHT IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA

The City of White Plains and the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID) are once again preparing to ring in the New Year at our downtown New Year’s Eve celebration. This family-friendly event is held at the intersection of Main and Court Streets and includes a DJ as well as live entertainment, a crowd countdown and ball drop, followed by a not-to-be-missed fireworks display and confetti.

This event is made possible with major support from White Plains Hospital. Additional support for this event comes from 7 Renaissance Square, A&A Maintenance, Bay Crane Services of New York, The Brazen Fox, Cappelli Organization, City Center at White Plains, Durante Rentals, Ligthhouse Living, Macy’s, Reckson, a division of SL Green Realty Corp., Ron Blacks Beer Hall, Silverman Realty Group, Inc., and Westchester One. Media Sponsor: Local IQ, part of the USA Today Network.

The White Plains New Year’s Eve celebration is large and a number of street closures are necessary. The attached map of downtown White Plains highlights the street closings as well as parking options for attendees. The City will begin closing streets in the event area at 1:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Streets will re-open to vehicular traffic at approximately 3:00 a.m. on January 1st.

The event will be accessible via gated entry only. Four gates will be set up at the following locations:

Main Street at Church Street

Renaissance Square at Williams Street

Court Street at Martine Avenue

Martine Avenue at Mamaroneck Avenue

Please note: No large bags will be permitted inside the event area and all bags are subject to search at the entry gates. We ask that all attendees plan ahead, leaving extra time to go through security before entering the event. In addition, the event will be a No Fly Zone for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (aka “drones”). These security precautions are intended for the safety of the public attending the event.