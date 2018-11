WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT AT 7:30 ON THE SNOWY SURPRISE, THE AMAZON SURPRISE, THE COUNTY BUDGET ON VERIZON FIOS CH. 45, ALTICE WHITE PLAINS CH. 76 & THE INTERNET

JOHN BAILEY PETER KATZ AND JIM BENEROFE

ON THE WHITE TERROR–THE DAY THE TRI STATE AREA STOOD STILL

AMAZON SAYS “LONG ISLAND CITY HERE WE COME

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER TELLS YOU WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HIS NEW COUNTY BUDGET IN 5 MINUTES.

NEW MEDICAL SCHOOL COMING TO MARIST COLLEGEĀ

THE MILLENIALS SALUTED BY WESTCHESTER COUNTY BUSINESS JOURNAL

AND MORE.

ON WESTCHESTER’S BEST NEWS ROUNDUP SHOW APPROACHING OUR 19TH YEAR ON THE AIR EVERY WEEK

BAILEY KATZ BENEROFE–THE BIG TIME

TONIGHT AT 7:30 COUNTYWIDE ON VERIZON FIOS CH. 45

IN WHITE PLAINS ALTICE CH. 76

AND ANYTIME INTERNETTING AT

www.wpcommunitymedia.org