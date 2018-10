COMMEMORATION OF THE BATTLE OF WHITE PLAINS 1776 AT JACOB PURDY HOUSE SUNDAY AT 11 AM

TOMORROW SUNDAY FROM 11:00 AM TO 3 PM

THE COMMEMORATION OF THE 1776 BATTLE OF WHITE PLAINS

APPEARANCE BY GEORGE WASHINGTON PLUS

RED COATS, YANKEE DOODLE DANDIES. REFRESHMENTS. AND MORE.

AT JACOB PURDY HOUSE. 60 PARK AVENUE

FLAG CEREMONY AT 1 PM

WATCH JOHN VORPERIAN’S TOUR WITH AUTHOR JENNY L. COTE

OF THE PURDY HOUSE

ON A RECENT “PEOPLE TO BE HEARD”

AT THIS LINK:

http://wpcommunitymedia.org/people-to-be-heard/10122018-637

JENNY L. COTE

TOURING THE JACOB PURDY HOUSE

FOR HER NEW BOOK ON THE BATTLE OF WHITE PLAINS

THE DECLARATION, THE MARQUIS & THE SPY

MS. COTE IS A SPEAKER ON CREATIVE WRITING WHO HAS LECTURED AT UNIVERSITIES AND SCHOOLS AROUND THE WORLD

SHE IS THE AUTHOR OF THE BEST SELLING AMAZING TALES OF MAX & LIZ AND THE EPIC ORDER OF THE SEVEN.

THE SETTING OF HER NEXT BOOK IS EVENTS LEADING TO THE BATTLE OF WHITE PLAINS. SHE CAME TO WHITE PLAINS TO RESEARCH THE PURDY HOUSE FOR ACCURACY AND FOR INSPIRATION

SHE IS INTERVIEWED ON HER UPCOMING BOOK ON THE BATTLE OF WHITE PLAINS BY

JOHN VORPERIAN

THE PRESIDENT OF THE WHITE PLAINS HISTORICAL SOCIETY SHOWS MS. COTE THE HISTORIC ROOMS OF THE HOUSE

MS. COTE EXPLAINS THE MYSTIQUE AND INSPIRATION WRITING IN HISTORIC HOUSES, HOW SEEING HISTORIC PLACES MAKES HER WRITING SING.

