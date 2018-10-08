GEORGE LATIMER TOUR HITS WHITE PLAINS TUESDAY NIGHT 7:30 AT EDUCATION HOUSE

Give and Take with County Executive Latimer

The October Council of Neighborhood Associations Meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 7:30 pm at Education House, 5 Homeside Lane, White Plains, NY. The Guest Speaker will be Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who will bring us up to date on the state of the County and take questions from the audience.

Born in Mt. Vernon, Latimer attended local public schools. He earned a B.A. at Fordham, then a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from NYU’s Wagner School. Before running for office, he worked for two decades as a marketing executive.

Prior to being elected Westchester County Executive, Latimer was a member of the New York State Senate for the 37th District; he was first elected to the post in 2012. Latimer previously served on the Rye city council, in the Westchester County legislature, and in the New York State Assembly. Latimer was elected County Executive in November 2017.

Latimer came into office following Astorino’s eight-year record of not increasing the county tax levy, promising to minimize tax increases. Expectations among Democrats were high for restoration of programs Astorino cut, including nonprofits and arts programs, while Republicans were ready to pounce on the first hint of a tax increase. His biggest challenge on Day 1 was dealing with the controversial airport privatization plan that Latimer campaigned against, but which accounted for $30 million in Astorino’s 2018 budget.

Latimer can be expected to talk about the budget, the airport, Playland, improving protections for undocumented immigrants and his philosophy of governing and to engage with the audience.

The meeting is open to the public — bring your friends and neighbors — and will start promptly at 7:30 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

This is sure to be a lively evening so please come early to allow time for audience participation and networking.