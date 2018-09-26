Coffee & Conversation with the Journal News Education Reporter Tonight with the White Plains Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca 7 PM at White Plains High School

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the White Plains City School District. September 26, 2018:

Dr. Joseph Ricca, White Plains Superintendent of Schools will host Journal News Education Reporter Colleen Wilson at his first Coffee & Conversation program open to all in the White Plains High School Media Center (Library) at 500 North Street.

Ricca characterizes the meeting with Ms. Wilson as an opportunity to learn what Ms. Wilson does covering the education beat, how she puts together stories, followed by an “open forum to discuss education issues you care about, what you want to see covered by the Gannett paper and website.

Coffee and refreshments will be served.