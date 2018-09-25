Register to Vote Today or Find Out How in White Pl ains with League of Women Voters Registration Hours. There is still time, brother and sister. Register up to October 12.

The League of Women Voters of White Plains will be participating in National Voter Registration Day (NVRD), TODAY, a nationwide, nonpartisan effort to register thousands of voters on Tuesday, September 25th.

The League will assist voters to register or update their registration if they have moved. October 12th is the last day to register or update your registration in New York.

The League will register you or help you learn what you have to do to register at the following White Plains locations:

Berkeley College 11 AM – 1 PM and

5 PM – 7 PM

College of Westchester 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Manhattanville College 12 noon – 2 PM and

6 PM – 8 PM

To register to vote in New York State, you must have either a verifiable New York State driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

If you do not have either of these, and you are registering for the first time by mail, you may provide a copy of one of the following:

A valid photo ID

A current utility bill

A bank statement

A government check

Some other government documentation that shows your name and address

If you do not provide identification with this form, you will be asked for it the first time you vote. Forms of current and valid photo identification include but are not limited to: