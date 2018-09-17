Potential for Heavy Rain Tonight Tomorrow

Here is an update concerning the expected impacts from the Remnants of Florence from tonight into Tuesday evening. Overview:

There is potential for locally heavy rainfall from tonight through Tuesday evening due to the remnants of Florence impacting the region. The latest forecast brings 1 to 1.5 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible. Here is the latest storm total rainfall from this evening through Tuesday evening. https://www.weather.gov/okx/ The region is currently in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall with a higher threat to our north and west. https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/tropical/qpf/tcqpf.php?sname=AL062018 CONFIDENCE AND FORECAST SCENARIOS:

Confidence continues to increase that the main threat is from minor urban and poor drainage flooding. There is also a low chance for localized flash flooding. There is the potential for a swath of 2 to 4 inches of rain north of the remnant low path. At this time, the low looks to track across the region with the threat for this heavy rain greatest to the north of the New York City metro region, particularly through the Catskills and Central New England. If the track of the remnants of Florence are further south than currently expected, the swath of heavier rainfall would encompass more of the local area. Due to recent rain events, grounds are saturated and river and stream flows are running well above normal. If the heavy rain swath ends up over the local region, there will be potential for more widespread flash flooding as well as flooding along quick responding small rivers, streams and creeks. Please continue to monitor NWS forecasts for the latest updates. Additional Information and Resources:

NWS New York Website: https://www.weather.gov/okx/

NWS New York Summer DSS Website: https://www.weather.gov/okx/emnew_summer

River Gauges and Forecasts: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=okx

NWS New York Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NWSNewYorkNY

NWS New York Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/NWSNewYorkNY

Online Severe Weather Reporting: https://www.weather.gov/okx/SubmitStormReport