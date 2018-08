WHITE PLAINS WEEK DOG DAY EDITION TONIGHT AT 7:30 ON THE AIRPORT, HIRING MORE MINORITIES/WOMEN, AND MORE ON FIOS CH.45, ALTICE CH. 76 AND THE INTERNET

WHITE PLAINS WEEK WORLDWIDE INSTANTLY

the youtube link is

The whiteplainsweek.com link is

MUST SEE VIDEO:

JOAN MCDONALD ON AIRPORT NOISE, POLLUTION IMPROVEMENTS.

GEORGE LATIMER ON THE SUPPLEMENTAL AIRPORT MASTER PLAN AND HIS POSITIONS ON LEASING.

KEN JENKINS ON THE THE MINORITY-WOMEN OWNERS TASK FORCE TO CLOSE COUNTY CONTRACT GAP

PETER KATZ ON TRUMP THE BANKER

AND

THE WESTCHESTER MONSOON

THE OSSINING RETAINING WALL ACCIDENT

TRADE PRESS MISCALCULATES ON REAL ESTATE SALES.

FASNY WAITS FOR THE JUDGE. VOWS IT WILL BUILD IF JUDGE MAKES FAVORABLE DECISION.

AND MORE WITH

JOHN BAILEY JIM BENEROFE, PETER KATZ

TONIGHT AT 7:30

FIOS CHANNEL 45

ALTICE-CABLEVISION CH. 76

AND

www.wpcommunitymedia.org