George Latimer and State Comptroller at White Plains Library at 1:30 to Discuss How You May Claim Money Owed You by New York State

WPCNR QUILL & EYESHADE. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. July 20, 2018:

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Westchester County Executive George Latimer will encourage New York state residents to claim their lost money

. DiNapoli and Latimer will urge residents to claim unclaimed funds Thursday, July 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the White Plains Public Library. There is over $272 million in unclaimed funds for residents in Westchester County.

Representatives from DiNapoli’s office will remain on site until 4 p.m. to help residents search for and claim any money owed to them.

