Power Out in Fairview Section of Greenburgh–Come to Greenburgh Town Hall and Cool Off

July 3, 2018:

There is a power outage in sections of Fairview including the Theodore Young Community Center. I have reached out to Con Ed and was just advised that crews are in route to address the problem. Hopefully, those who are out of power will be able to cool off in their homes soon.

In the meantime—Town Hall is air conditioned. And you are welcome to enjoy our air conditioned building while waiting for the repairs to be done.

Sorry for the inconveniences. Feel free to reach out to me on my cell if you have any other concerns. We are trying to get power restored quickly.

Editor’s Note: Noontime temperature is 88 Degrees in the shade.