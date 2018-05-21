Big Time Rally for Employee Paid Sick Leave Today 5:15 PM at County Office Building

WCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Service Employees International Union 32BJ. May 21, 2018:

Supporters of pending county legislation that would make Westchester a healthier place to live and work will rally Monday evening before the Board of Legislators’ scheduled meeting.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has said he will sign the Earned Sick Leave bill, which was introduced by Legislator Borgia last year, if adopted by the Board of Legislators.

The law would enable workers who do not get paid sick days from their employers to earn minimum of 1 hour of earned paid sick time for every 30 hours worked. Eligible workers would get a maximum of five days per year.

In Westchester, more than 120,000 workers – many in the food service and student transportation industries – are compelled to go to work when sick because they otherwise will have their pay docked. That means contagious illnesses are being spread throughout our communities because sick workers are not being afforded the ability to take care of themselves, or a loved one, at home.

“With a large proportion of low-wage earning employees in Westchester County having no paid sick time, these workers simply report to work ill because they cannot afford to miss even a single day of work” Joe Mayhew, a member of the Employer Paid Sick Leave Coalition, said. ”This puts Westchester residents at risk for noroviruses that can have deadly consequences to the young and elderly; yet, we can make Westchester healthier for its workers, customers and the community by supporting Catherine Borgia’s legislation that would require employers with 5 or more employees to provide Employer Paid Sick Time”

The groups and their members who will participate in the rally include: The Communications Workers of America, Transport Workers Union Local 100, 32BJ, Westchester-Putnam Central Labor Body; Community Voices Heard, Westchester for Change; Lower Hudson Valley Progressive Action Network/LHVPAN, Indivisible Westchester, Westchester Social Justice Community, Mount Vernon United Tenants, Sustainable Port Chester Alliance, Irvington Activists, NY Paid Leave Coalition, Working Families Party.

WHEN: Monday, May 21, at 5:15 p.m

Where: Westchester County Government Building at 148 Martine Ave., White Plains, NY.