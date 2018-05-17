Governor Cuomo Update on Tuesday Storm Recovery:

Currently–3 PM- there are over 78,000 customers without power from the storm.

County Outages Dutchess 8,417 New York 794 Orange 23,348 Putnam 19,180 Rockland 650 Sullivan 14,404 Ulster 3,531 Westchester 7,996

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today issued an update on the storm response in the Mid-Hudson Region in the wake of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that hit the area throughout the day Tuesday.

Due to heavy damage impacting homes and properties, Department of Financial Services personnel will be staffing mobile command units in Putnam and Orange Counties between at 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. today through Sunday to help residents and business owners file insurance claims as needed. The Putnam County unit will be located at the Town of Putnam Valley Town Hall and the Orange County unit will be located at the City of Newburgh Activity Center. Residents who are not able to visit the Mobile Command Center can call the Department’s Disaster Hotline at 800-339-1759, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m. for help with insurance related issues.

“We are continuing our cleanup and recovery efforts with additional personnel and resources to help residents impacted by Tuesday’s storms get back on their feet,” Governor Cuomo said. ”These mobile command units are critical in a situation such as this, where widespread property damage has occurred, and they will remain on site to ensure homeowners and business owners receive the assistance they need.”