SEIU to Deliver Letter to Caspi Development at 120 Bloomingdale Road, Asking for SEIU Fired Workers Reinstatement. County Legislators to Speak 12:30 PM

WPCNR MAIN STREET JOURNAL. From 32BJ Service Employees Union International. May 1, 2018:

At 12:30 today, a joint delegation of workers and elected officials will gather at 120 Bloomingdale Road, White Plains to deliver a petition and letter to a local building owner asking that the owner assure the hiring of White Plains cleaners by its subcontractor — cleaners who formerly worked at the building and are now out of work through no fault of their own.

The letter and petition together draw a line against the abuse of working men and women in Westchester County. The petition is signed by dozens of workers; the letter, by a dozen local elected officials, including Board of Legislators Chairman Ben Boykin and White Plains Mayor Tom Roach. Other Speakers include:

Alfreda Williams, County Board of Legislators Vice Chair

Catherine Parker, Board of Legislators Majority Leader

MaryJane Shimsky, Board of Legislators Majority Whip

Kitley Covill, Board of Legislators

Anthony Castiglione, 32BJ Member and Vice-President of Westchester-Putnam Central Labor Body

Armando Martinez, displaced worker at 235-245 Main Street, White Plains.

Tim McGrath, Lead Representative, 32BJ SEIU Hudson Valley

As explained in the letter and petition, seven longtime cleaners lost their jobs at 235-245 Main Street when owner Caspi Development hired a new cleaning contractor, Integrated Building Management (IBM).

When the cleaners reported to work on Monday, April 2, IBM representatives told them that they could not apply for their old jobs because they belonged to a union. A case has been brought before the National Labor Relations Board for unfair treatment based on union activity. In addition, a lawsuit has been filed at the State Supreme Court alleging violation of the Westchester Displaced Worker Law, which requires former workers be hired under a grace period by a new building contractor.

“On International Worker’s Day, elected officials and workers will together demand justice for these hardworking men and women,” said Lenore Friedlaender, Assistant to the President of 32BJ SEIU, the workers’ union. “Caspi Development and their new contractor IBM have displaced longstanding and productive members of the local workforce and upset good relations with building tenants. The letter and petition asks Caspi to do the right thing and bring these committed workers back on the job by requiring IBM to comply with the law.”